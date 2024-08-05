Hyderabad

Two die after falling from Kothaguda flyover in Hyderabad

The victims, identified as K Rohit and Balaprasanna, were travelling on a bike towards their residence in Hafeezpet.
HYDERABAD: Two youngsters riding on a bike died allegedly after they hit the railing and fell from the Kothaguda flyover early on Sunday.

Rohit, who was reportedly riding the bike at high speed, hit the flyover railing. On collision, the duo were thrown into the air and fell on the road below the flyover, police said. The youngsters were immediately rushed to a local hospital. However, they succumbed to the injuries.

The Gachibowli police registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem.

