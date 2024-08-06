7 rules for surviving the corporate world

HYDERABAD: I worked in the corporate jungle for almost 12 years before I decided to become a full-time comedian. But if I could hop in a time machine, I’d give my younger self these seven golden rules for a smoother ride in the corporate circus.

1. Never share your salary

HR will tell you this on day one, but let’s be real: curiosity and a dash of showing off will get the better of you. So, you share your salary. Now your colleagues are making rough calculations of your monthly expenses and lining up to ask for short-term loans. It’s like you’ve become the unofficial SBI loan officer of the office. Remember, the best way to dodge lending money is to claim you don’t have it. But when you’ve posted your salary slip like a new WhatsApp DP, you’ve basically put out a sign saying, “Free loans available here!”

2. Keep acting, even after the leave

We all know the drill: you call in sick, sounding like you’re on your deathbed, and you get the day off. But when you waltz back into the office the next day, don’t start doing cartwheels. Taper down the sickness. Keep coughing every two hours to make it look convincing. If you lied about a dead grandmother, don’t come back the next day and order biryani. This trick is getting old and needs extra effort to pull off.