Telangana government proposes major IT infrastructure boost with Rs 250 crore allocation

HYDERABAD: The government has proposed Rs 774 crore for the Information Technology (IT) and Electronics & Communications departments in the Budget for FY 2024-25.

The largest allocation, Rs 250.55 crore, is dedicated to enhancing IT infrastructure in the state. This includes funding for hardware and software for the SCAN, new initiatives at the State Data Centre (SDC) in Manikonda for cloud-enabled applications and maintenance of the cyber security T-SOC.

Promotion activities for the IT sector will receive Rs 206.50 crore, which includes Rs 80 crore in incentives and subsidies for hardware, animation, and gaming industries, as well as for MSMEs, startups and enterprises run by women and SC/ST communities.

As much as Rs 100 crore is allocated to improving infrastructure facilities, including roads, water and electricity, in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, in line with the government’s ICT, electronics and IMAGE policies. As per government directions, the TGIIC will use these funds to construct Warangal IT Tower phase-2 and IT parks in Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Nalgonda.