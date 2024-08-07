Silent signals

HYDERABAD: Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of neurological conditions characterised by a decline in cognitive function that affects a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. It encompasses various diseases, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common.

Dementia is marked by symptoms such as memory loss, difficulty in communication, impaired judgment, and changes in behaviour. These symptoms are caused by damage to brain cells, which disrupts normal brain function. The progression of dementia can vary but it typically worsens over time, impacting not only the individual but also their family and caregivers.

Impaired hearing, or hearing loss, is increasingly being recognised as a potential risk factor for developing dementia. While dementia is primarily associated with cognitive decline due to neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, research has revealed that hearing loss can significantly influence cognitive health.

“Studies show that hearing loss frequently occurs before dementia. According to longitudinal research, people with hearing loss have an increased chance of developing dementia over time. Dementia is not thought to be the result of hearing impairment; rather, it is an early sign,” says Amthul Fathima, Head of the Department of Psychology at St Joseph’s Degree and PG College.

When hearing is impaired, the brain has to work harder to process sounds, which can divert cognitive resources away from other functions. Hearing loss is also associated with faster rates of brain atrophy, particularly in the auditory cortex and other regions related to memory and cognitive functions. This can lead to increased social withdrawal and isolation.

Hearing impairment can be thought of as a ‘cognitive thief’, stealing mental resources away from other tasks. Research suggests that hearing loss can lead to cognitive decline due to increased cognitive load, social isolation, and changes in neuroplasticity. Imagine the brain as a busy highway — hearing loss can cause traffic congestion, slowing down cognitive processing.

Dr Madhu Vamsi G, MBBS, MD, DNB Psychiatry, PGCMH Neuropsychiatrist in Hyderabad, notes, “Hearing impairment often precedes the onset of dementia, serving as a ‘canary in the coal mine’ and warning of impending cognitive decline. A meta-analysis of 36 studies found that hearing loss was associated with a 22% increased risk of cognitive decline. Correcting hearing loss can be thought of as ‘clearing the cognitive highway’. Research suggests that hearing aids can improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.”