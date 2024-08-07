Silent signals

HYDERABAD: Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of neurological conditions characterised by a decline in cognitive function that affects a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. It encompasses various diseases, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common.
Dementia is marked by symptoms such as memory loss, difficulty in communication, impaired judgment, and changes in behaviour. These symptoms are caused by damage to brain cells, which disrupts normal brain function. The progression of dementia can vary but it typically worsens over time, impacting not only the individual but also their family and caregivers.
Impaired hearing, or hearing loss, is increasingly being recognised as a potential risk factor for developing dementia. While dementia is primarily associated with cognitive decline due to neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, research has revealed that hearing loss can significantly influence cognitive health.
“Studies show that hearing loss frequently occurs before dementia. According to longitudinal research, people with hearing loss have an increased chance of developing dementia over time. Dementia is not thought to be the result of hearing impairment; rather, it is an early sign,” says Amthul Fathima, Head of the Department of Psychology at St Joseph’s Degree and PG College.
When hearing is impaired, the brain has to work harder to process sounds, which can divert cognitive resources away from other functions. Hearing loss is also associated with faster rates of brain atrophy, particularly in the auditory cortex and other regions related to memory and cognitive functions. This can lead to increased social withdrawal and isolation.
Hearing impairment can be thought of as a ‘cognitive thief’, stealing mental resources away from other tasks. Research suggests that hearing loss can lead to cognitive decline due to increased cognitive load, social isolation, and changes in neuroplasticity. Imagine the brain as a busy highway — hearing loss can cause traffic congestion, slowing down cognitive processing.
Dr Madhu Vamsi G, MBBS, MD, DNB Psychiatry, PGCMH Neuropsychiatrist in Hyderabad, notes, “Hearing impairment often precedes the onset of dementia, serving as a ‘canary in the coal mine’ and warning of impending cognitive decline. A meta-analysis of 36 studies found that hearing loss was associated with a 22% increased risk of cognitive decline. Correcting hearing loss can be thought of as ‘clearing the cognitive highway’. Research suggests that hearing aids can improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.”
Dr Vamsi also emphasises that after age, heredity, and cardiovascular health, untreated hearing loss is frequently mentioned as one of the major modifiable risk factors for dementia. “According to the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care, 8% of dementia cases may be related to hearing loss in middle age. Although there are other significant lifestyle and genetic variables, such as physical inactivity, smoking, and poor diet, hearing loss is treatable, making it a crucial area of attention for prevention measures,” he added.
Recommended strategies
Dr Vamsi suggests, “Early identification of hearing loss can help prevent or delay cognitive decline. Regular hearing tests are crucial, especially for older adults, as hearing loss often progresses gradually and may go unnoticed. Staying mentally, physically, and socially active is vital. Engaging in regular social interactions, cognitive activities (such as puzzles, reading, or learning new skills), and physical exercise can help maintain overall cognitive health. Patients should consider a holistic approach to healthcare, addressing not only hearing loss but also other potential risk factors for dementia, such as cardiovascular health, diet, and mental well-being. Increasing awareness of the potential connection between hearing loss and dementia can encourage proactive healthcare decisions. Patients and caregivers should advocate for regular hearing and cognitive assessments, particularly for older adults or those with a family history of dementia.”
Dr Vamsi further said that addressing hearing loss can be a proactive step in maintaining cognitive health, like ‘building a cognitive fortress.’ “By prioritising hearing evaluations and addressing hearing loss, patients and caregivers can take proactive steps to maintain cognitive health, akin to ‘navigating a cognitive map.’ This can include regular hearing screenings and addressing social isolation.”