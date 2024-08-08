Sundari  in city

HYDERABAD: A voice known for its unique blend of Western pop and traditional Indian music,Vidya Vox, born Vidya Iyer, is a name that has become synonymous with musical innovation and cross-cultural fusion. She has carved out a niche for herself in the global music scene. Her journey from a young music enthusiast to an internationally recognised artist is a testament to her talent and vision. Vidya was born in Chennai and later moved to the US. Growing up in a family with a rich musical heritage, she was exposed to a variety of musical styles from a young age. She first gained prominence with her YouTube channel, where her covers of popular songs and traditional Indian music went viral. Her covers of hits like Be The Change and a mashup of Shape of You by Ed Sheeran with Channa Mereya showcased her talent for creating a harmonious blend of different musical traditions. Her debut single, Kuthu Fire, was a fusion of Tamil and Western music that captured the essence of her musical style. The song’s success was followed by a series of successful releases, including Alvida, Saree Ka Fall Sa, and Pehla Nasha, each of which further solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the world of music.The versatile artist will be in Hyderabad on August 9 at Akan, Madhapur, to mesmerise the audience with her latest EP Sundari and more.

Excerpts.

What brings you to Hyderabad?

The Sundari Tour and my love for Karachi biscuits.

What sort of music can the audience expect at the show?

There will be a lot of songs from my new album Sundari, as well as some of my older hits, mashups and fun Bollywood remixes. Come get ready to sing and dance!

What are your views on Hyderabad and Tollywood? Are you open to singing for any T’wood movie?

Totally! Call me! I love singing in Telugu and I love Hyderabad! It is one of my favourite cities in India to perform in and the audience is always so supportive.

Can you share with us how your musical journey began?

It began with Carnatic music as a five-year-old, where I learned with my sister. In college, after I met Shankar Tucker, we started collaborating on YouTube for his channel. I would tour with him on the weekends and then realised music is something that I wanted to do — here we are. That was a hard decision to make but I haven’t looked back since.