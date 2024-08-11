Photographer held for morphing video of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad Mayor Vijaylakshmi

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths on Saturday arrested a photographer from Uppal for creating, posting and circulating on social media a morphed abusive video featuring Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi.

According to Cybercrime sleuths, “The accused, Chamakuri Laxman, 29, is a photographer from Peerzadiguda, Uppal.

He manipulated a video of prominent local officials at a temple event, adding inappropriate dialogue and music. This video was shared widely on platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, causing public and reputational harm. The video showed the Mayor and the minister at Balkampet Yellamma temple during Bonalu. It was altered and added with offensive elements.”

The police registered a case under various Sections of the IT Act and BNS following a complaint from the victims. Investigators obtained court orders and collaborated with social media platforms to track the accused.

The mobile phone of the accused and other evidence were seized for forensic examination. The accused was arrested and remanded.