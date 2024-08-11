Telangana: Man held for impersonating Mumbai cybercrime police

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau apprehended a cyber fraudster for his alleged involvement in posing as Mumbai cybercrime police and looting money from several persons across India. The accused, identified as Sk Khaleel (39), provided his bank accounts to other fraudsters who then duped many innocent people, the police said.

The scam came to light after a 51-year-old headmaster in Khammam reported a loss of Rs 3.5 lakh in May. The victim claimed that the cyber fraudsters had impersonated Mumbai cybercrime police and produced fabricated documents to extort money.

Upon investigation, the police found that Khaleel gave cyber conmen access to his ICICI and HDFC bank accounts for fraudulent transactions. As per preliminary investigations, Khaleel’s bank accounts are linked to 33 cyber crimes across the country, the police said.

He was arrested from Visakhapatnam on Thursday and will now be taken into police custody for further investigation.