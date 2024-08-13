Hyderabad sees 200 dog bite cases a day since monsoon start

HYDERABAD: The dog bite menace in the city appears to have reached a new high, oddly in the rainy season, with the city recording around 200 cases per day since the start of the monsoon.

The increase in dog bite cases has defied the usual trend of the summer season recording the most dog bite cases, which is usually attributed to the rise in temperatures leaving the canines uncontrolled and aggressive.

As per the statistics from the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), the institute recorded 2,800 dog bite cases in June and slightly less than 26,50 cases in July.

Speaking to TNIE, the Director at the Institute of Preventive Medicine Dr C Shivaleela said, “We are receiving roughly 200 dog bite cases daily from the city and surrounding districts since June and even today as we speak.

“The rise in dog bite cases this season is odd as most incidents are at the peak of summer. OPs have been full of these cases in the morning hours, with patients seeking treatment for the bites and wounds. Most of these cases are from stray bites and few are from pet dogs.” Shivaleela told this newspaper.

Dr Sivaleela further stressed that it was important to take the complete dosage of the anti rabies vaccine which is administered in four doses, day zero, day three, day seven and day 28.

“One needs to wash the affected area immediately after the bite with soap and water and consult the doctor to get the TT and anti-rabies vaccine. We urge the public not to neglect the bites as they may serve to live and seek immediate medical aid,” she advised.

Government Fever Hospital, another primary aid centre for dog bite treatment, has been reportedly registering around 70-80 cases every day for the last three months.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Jayalakshmi Government Fever Hospital told TNIE, “We continue to see the dog bite cases in the OP every day, with people of all age groups affected by the stray attack. Sometimes we see more than 90 cases a day for dog bites”.

On the other hand, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) records approximately 30,000 dog bite cases, with around 200 cases reported daily in the city limits and periphery.