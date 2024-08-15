Hyderabad police bust land-grabbing racket, arrest six for forgery

HYDERABAD: Karkhana police have recently uncovered and dismantled a sophisticated land-grabbing operation, arresting six offenders involved in forging land documents for illegal gain.

Police said the accused targeted elderly victims by exploiting outdated property records and forging land documents to transfer ownership.

“The case came to light when Col. Voleti Krishna Rao, an 87-year-old retired officer, reported that his 450 square yards of land in Gunrock Enclave Cooperative Housing Society had been wrongfully registered under a different name,” police said. Based on the information, police launched a probe into the matter which led to the the arrest of six accused identified as Ubaid Bin Mohammed, Shaik Rauf Pasha, Rathakanth Sainath, Mohammad Abid, Shaik Amid and Banoth Bheem Singh.

The perpetrators had executed a detailed scheme to seize the land. “Ubaid and Pasha, real estate brokers, initially identified properties with old records lacking biometric verification. They then hired Sainath, a document forger, who created a fake identity card and forged land documents using the name of Krishna Rao,” police said further.

They added that to legitimise the documents, Abid was engaged as a fake buyer while Amid and Bheem Singh were enlisted as false witnesses to the transaction.

The forged documents were registered under the guise of a fake buyer, transferring ownership from Krishna Rao.