'Thooriga': A collective exhibition celebrating women, India's cultural heritage

HYDERABAD: Sita is generally perceived as a hapless woman in Ashoka Vanam of Ravana Lanka in the epic Ramayana. But artist Yamuna Bala’s painting displayed at the Chitramayee State Gallery presents a different perspective, one that aligns with the scriptures yet is often overlooked. Titled ‘Be There for Yourself’, the painting depicts a scene from Sundarakanda where Lord Hanuman meets Sita. Yamuna Bala states, Sita told Hanuman that she could have burnt down Lanka with her powers, but she waited for Rama to save the other innocent people. The artist skillfully captures the courage and strength in Sita’s words, offering a fresh interpretation in the collective show ‘Thooriga’.

‘Thooriga’ stands out as an exhibition that blends traditional and contemporary themes, celebrating India’s vibrant cultural heritage. This is the fourth collective exhibition, featuring five extraordinary Chennai-based women artists, each showcasing various mediums and styles. Previously exhibited in cities like Chennai and Pondicherry, the Hyderabad edition enhances the experience with themes such as traditional depictions of women, Indian art forms, cultural heritage and many more.

As we enter the gallery, the aesthetic temple gopurams in artist Subhashree Sridhar’s work immediately capture the gaze. Her use of oils on canvas with a subdued colour palette complements the natural outlook of the images. “I’m fascinated by gopurams and ancient architecture,” says Subhashree, adding, “These symbols of heritage go beyond religion. They help us reminisce about how they’ve endured for centuries, connecting past and present lives. My work aims to remind the audience of their ancient heritage and its ongoing relevance.”

As we move forward, Gayathri Balaji’s depictions of deities through multiple mediums stand out for their uniqueness. Among her works, ‘Kanden Sitai’, created with inks on leather, is particularly striking. “Traditional paintings are my forte, and I love to depict scenes from epics,” she says. “This series is inspired by sculptures in Ajanta and Ellora caves and Belur temples. My focus is on reviving folk art styles with vibrant colours, aiming to evoke awe and joy in the viewer.”

Sathya N Prabhu’s work brings village temple festivities to life on canvas through acrylics. Her pieces, including ‘Thoi Paavai Koothu’, ‘Kavadi Aattam’, and ‘Parivettai’, use vibrant colours to create a realistic feel. “Many scenes I observed around temples during my childhood have disappeared. So through my work, I attempt to capture and preserve those moments,” says Sathya.