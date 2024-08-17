GHMC reveals Rs 161 crore plan to revamp 47 Lakes

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn up a comprehensive plan to enhance the capacity and improve the operational efficiency of the 47 lakes within its six zones.
Once the proposed construction of sluice gates, formation of bunds, ring mains and desilting operations are completed, they will help in effective flood water retention and regulation.
The project also includes rejuvenation efforts, focusing on the protection, conservation, regulation, and beautification of water bodies. The introduction of “Sponge Zones” is a key feature of this plan, designed to improve urban permeability by incorporating permeable pavements that enhance water retention and minimise surface runoff. The civic body plans to seek additional funding from the Union government under the Sponge Cities Mission.
The 47 lakes have been grouped into three packages, with an estimated total cost exceeding Rs 161 crore. Package-1, with an estimated budget of Rs 61.40 crore, includes seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone. Package-2, costing Rs 45.88 crore, will cover 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. Package-3, with an allocation of Rs 54.07 crore, will focus on 14 lakes across the LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Charminar zones. An additional Rs 20 crore will be set aside for the development of Sponge Zones.
The project includes fixing the Full Tank Level (FTL) of each water body in coordination with the Irrigation department, along with the construction of fences or embankments to prevent encroachment. Conservation efforts will ensure that only treated wastewater and rainwater are allowed into the lakes, utilising bioremediation and desiltation to maintain water quality.
The GHMC also plans to implement beautification projects like walkways, greenery, parks, jogging and cycling tracks, sitting areas, gazebos, viewing decks and boating facilities around these lakes.
Consultants will be appointed for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), which will include detailed plans, cost estimates and bid documents. The project completion period is estimated at two months.
Zone-wise lake distribution
Khairatabad Zone
Langar Houz Tank
Shahatam Tank
Ananthagani Kunta
Batur Kunta, Yerra Kunta Lake
Retaining wall construction from Kavadiguda Bridge to Musi confluence point
Kukatpally Zone
Periki Cheruvu
Gajulramaram
Mundla Katwa
Kamuni Cheruvu
Pedda Bandam,
Suraram and others.
Serilingampally Zone
Botanical Garden Lake
Pochamma Kunta
Gunneru Kunta
Kotha Cheruvu
Kondapur Forest Lake and others
LB Nagar Zone
Pochamma Lake
Bathula Cheruvu
Bandlaguda Cheruvu
Nalla Cheruvu
Patel Cheruvu and others
Secunderabad Zone
Banda Cheruvu
Nadimi Cheruvu
Ramanna Cheruvu
Tirumalagiri tank
Charminar Zone
Suleman Cheruvu
Surram Cheruvu
Gurram Cheruvu