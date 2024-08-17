GHMC reveals Rs 161 crore plan to revamp 47 Lakes

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn up a comprehensive plan to enhance the capacity and improve the operational efficiency of the 47 lakes within its six zones.

Once the proposed construction of sluice gates, formation of bunds, ring mains and desilting operations are completed, they will help in effective flood water retention and regulation.

The project also includes rejuvenation efforts, focusing on the protection, conservation, regulation, and beautification of water bodies. The introduction of “Sponge Zones” is a key feature of this plan, designed to improve urban permeability by incorporating permeable pavements that enhance water retention and minimise surface runoff. The civic body plans to seek additional funding from the Union government under the Sponge Cities Mission.

The 47 lakes have been grouped into three packages, with an estimated total cost exceeding Rs 161 crore. Package-1, with an estimated budget of Rs 61.40 crore, includes seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone. Package-2, costing Rs 45.88 crore, will cover 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. Package-3, with an allocation of Rs 54.07 crore, will focus on 14 lakes across the LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Charminar zones. An additional Rs 20 crore will be set aside for the development of Sponge Zones.

The project includes fixing the Full Tank Level (FTL) of each water body in coordination with the Irrigation department, along with the construction of fences or embankments to prevent encroachment. Conservation efforts will ensure that only treated wastewater and rainwater are allowed into the lakes, utilising bioremediation and desiltation to maintain water quality.