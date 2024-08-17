Hyderabad's unique Olympic sports: A humoristic take on local skills

HYDERABAD: This year’s Olympics have been quite inspiring, entertaining, and mostly free, thanks to Jio but with free streaming comes free opinions, and a common sentiment every Olympics is that we, as a country, do not win enough medals. I think this is a fair concern, but if we look at countries that win a lot of medals like the USA, China, and Japan, we see that they have systems in place that nurture athletes and assure a multitude of medals. When we compare performances, we surely are on an upward curve in the medal tally. However, if we need more medals, we should play games that we are good at, like the US does with basketball and African Americans do with running.

Here are some games that, if introduced, we will surely win more medals in:

Synchronised driving

Have you ever seen bike riders form an imaginary car and drive so parallelly perfect? They take turns like a car, occupy the same amount of space, and have conversations exactly like people do in cars. If curling can be a sport, then I think synchronised driving is no less of a skill. We will win all the gold, silver, and bronze medals because Hyderabadis have a clear advantage, as we have been doing it on roads, off roads, and on flyovers. Trust me, some people don’t even disturb the image while making a U-turn.

Getting in and out of a running train/bus

I have seen men with a bag on their back, a lunch box on the side, and a phone in hand get into an already running bus like it’s not a bus but a red carpet waiting. This sport requires crazy skill levels. You need to be aware of the speed of the vehicle and know when to start acceleration. You need run up and time your jump perfectly. To win this, we don’t even need the government to build new facilities; all one has to do is try and catch bus no 10H. Other countries like the US and UK won’t stand a chance because their buses have closed doors and regular stops.