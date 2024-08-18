GHMC all set to make Hyderabad a sponge city

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is all set to embrace the sponge city concept through its plan to create sponge zones in all six zones of Hyderabad at the cost of Rs 20 crore. The initiative comes amid rapid urbanisation and an increase in urban flooding.

Sponge cities are urban areas designed with a permeable construction model that allows for the percolation, absorption and storage of rainwater in an ecologically friendly way, thereby minimising surface runoff in city areas. Elements required for a sponge city include permeable ground surfaces that mimic sponges, water bodies, trees, rooftop gardens and rainwater harvesting structures. The idea is to capture and reuse every drop of rain.

GHMC sources echoed the need for parks, trees and natural drain systems to increase ‘absorbency’ and resilience to floods. The civic body will consult experts for the preparation of a detailed project report on sponge zones in the city and integration of various elements required for such zones, apart from undertaking flood retention measures at various lakes.

The consultants must also assess current conditions, identify potential challenges and evaluate the benefits of sponge city techniques. Apart from this, they must also carry out a detailed soil investigation of the identified zones and suggest suitable measures to ensure that maximum water percolates into the ground. This will improve the groundwater table and reduce flood runoff.