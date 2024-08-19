Hyderabad: HYDRAA razes 40 illegal buildings in Gandipet

HYDERABAD: Continuing their demolition drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished around 40 illegal structures constructed in full tank level (FTL) of Gandipet lake on Sunday.

Based on the complaints of local people that buildings were constructed illegally in the FTL, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed staff to remove them. The officials of Municipal, Police, Revenue and HMWS&SB participated in the demolition drive. According to officials, the Grama Panchayat accorded permissions to the construction of buildings in 2009. However, the then sarpanch also gave permissions to other buildings with old dates, which was illegal. The HYDRAA said that action will be taken against officials who granted permissions for such buildings in the recent past. These permissions were invalid, said officials.

They advised people to take permissions from municipal officials as per the latest rules, adding that by allowing illegal structures within the FTL of Gandipet, the lake was being polluted by the waste generated by the people living in those illegal structures. If the Gandipet lake is polluted, the people of Hyderabad will have to face drinking water shortage, the officials said.

They further advised against constructing buildings with old dates and taking up any construction activities within the FTL. The HYDRAA further cautioned that people should not buy such illegal constructions.