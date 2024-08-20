AiSPi a fusion of global elegance and local flair

HYDERABAD: Imagine an event that brings together a curated selection of global fashion with the essence of local style. AiSPi, returned to Hyderabad with A Fashion Playground Trunk Show. The is not just another shopping event; it is a curated experience that showcases a handpicked collection of designer pieces from across Europe and beyond. AiSPi, known for its focus on discovering and promoting hidden gems in the fashion world, brought to Hyderabad an eclectic mix of haute couture, avant-garde designs, and artisanal craftsmanship.

Held at the luxurious Almari store recently, this one-of-a-kind event brought together AiSPi’s contemporary and edgy fashion finds, ITRH’s exquisite ethnic ensembles, exclusive beauty products by PAT McGRATH, Elemis and Iconic London curated by Nykaa Beauty Vault. AiSPi has had significant success in the market, making a mark with previous shows in Hyderabad, including collaborations with Indian couturier Manish Malhotra in 2023 and designer Shriya Som in 2022 and this is their third time in the city. Talking about the trunk show, Aisha Saraf Kothari, founder of AiSPi, says, “It was a delight to showcase the best of pre-fall fashion from around the globe at the AiSPi: A Fashion Playground Trunk Show in Hyderabad. This event is a testament to our commitment to bring cutting-edge designs, fresh silhouettes, and of course some bling to the Indian fashion scene. The event paved the way for a new way to shop border-less fashion; one where international (AiSPi) and Indian fashion (ITRH) came together along with beauty (Nykaa Beauty Vault) to create an unbelievable and magical shopping experience.”

Interestingly, the AiSPi’s trunk show at Almari featured an exquisite curation of over 35+ renowned global luxury brands from Italy, United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Japan and others, including never-before-seen pre-fall collections making their debut in India.

As we stepped into the fashion wonderland, we were marvelled at Rosantica’s expertly-crafted handbags, straight from the runway, whimsical designs by L’alingi favoured by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, and got dazzled by Gedebe’s never-before-seen sparkling bags. Additionally, Mlouye’s architecture-inspired styles and vibrant colours, Lisa C Bijoux’s colourful brooches and playful earrings, Eyepetizer’s La Dolce Noia collection, Pepito’s pop-art inspired sunglasses, and Okhtein’s intricate handbags were a sight to behold.