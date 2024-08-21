Priyanka Chigurupati: From fashion to pharma, leading with purpose

HYDERABAD: Prominently known for her designs in the fashion industry and now stepping into a new venture in pharmaceuticals, Priyanka Chigurupati has made her mark as an industry leader. As the Director of Granules India Ltd, she has inspired women to pursue careers that are both diverse and challenging. In this conversation, she shares insights about her journey, her transition to the pharmaceutical industry, and the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs.

Can you share your journey to success?

My journey to success has been marked by unexpected transitions and invaluable lessons. Joining Granules India 13 years ago was a pivotal moment that shaped me both personally and professionally. As I immersed myself in the pharmaceutical industry, I began to truly appreciate the impact of our work in improving lives through accessible, affordable, and quality medicines. This drove me to push boundaries within the industry, bringing passion to every decision-making process. One of the most significant milestones in my career has been the cultural shift I’ve worked hard to implement in our family business. As a second-generation leader, I’ve focused on creating a more professional environment while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that fuelled our initial success. Navigating the complex dynamics of working with my father, a first-generation entrepreneur and mentor, has been a formidable challenge. It has required me to step out of my comfort zone and make difficult, yet necessary, decisions.

What challenges have you overcome along the way?

Throughout my journey, I’ve learned the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and perseverance. Working my way up to my current position as Executive Director has been challenging, particularly in the patience it required. However, it’s been an enriching journey that has shaped me into the leader I am today.