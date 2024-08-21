Priyanka Chigurupati: From fashion to pharma, leading with purpose

HYDERABAD: Prominently known for her designs in the fashion industry and now stepping into a new venture in pharmaceuticals, Priyanka Chigurupati has made her mark as an industry leader. As the Director of Granules India Ltd, she has inspired women to pursue careers that are both diverse and challenging. In this conversation, she shares insights about her journey, her transition to the pharmaceutical industry, and the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs.
Can you share your journey to success?
My journey to success has been marked by unexpected transitions and invaluable lessons. Joining Granules India 13 years ago was a pivotal moment that shaped me both personally and professionally. As I immersed myself in the pharmaceutical industry, I began to truly appreciate the impact of our work in improving lives through accessible, affordable, and quality medicines. This drove me to push boundaries within the industry, bringing passion to every decision-making process. One of the most significant milestones in my career has been the cultural shift I’ve worked hard to implement in our family business. As a second-generation leader, I’ve focused on creating a more professional environment while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that fuelled our initial success. Navigating the complex dynamics of working with my father, a first-generation entrepreneur and mentor, has been a formidable challenge. It has required me to step out of my comfort zone and make difficult, yet necessary, decisions.
What challenges have you overcome along the way?
Throughout my journey, I’ve learned the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and perseverance. Working my way up to my current position as Executive Director has been challenging, particularly in the patience it required. However, it’s been an enriching journey that has shaped me into the leader I am today.
How did your transition from the fashion industry to pharmaceuticals shape your current role?
My transition from the fashion industry to the pharmaceutical sector has significantly influenced my current role. While these industries may seem vastly different, I’ve discovered that many skills and lessons learned in fashion are applicable and beneficial in my new career path. In fashion, I pursued my passion for styling and design, creating clothes that I would wear myself. This experience taught me the importance of understanding customer needs and catering to market demands — a skill that has been invaluable in the pharmaceutical industry. At Granules India, we prioritise developing solutions that benefit the industry by addressing key pain points. My background in fashion has honed my ability to adapt, learn, and apply insights from one industry to another. I’ve come to recognise that technology, skills, and learning are industry-agnostic; it’s one’s mindset that enables the implementation of basic ideas from one industry into something revolutionary in another.
In your words, how would you define success?
In the context of my career, I believe success encompasses both professional achievements and personal fulfillment. I define success as making a meaningful impact on the lives of others through my work. For me, success in my career is deeply intertwined with personal success. It’s not just about the results but also about the journey that got me there. Earlier in my career, I felt the need to do everything myself to feel useful. Today, I’m learning that to make a real impact, you need to build successful teams. Building a successful career only happens when you build a successful team that enables you to achieve your goals. When that happens and results follow, despite daily challenges, I’d consider myself successful. Success also means continuously growing, learning, and evolving as an individual. It’s about setting challenging goals and working tirelessly to achieve them while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Success is about staying true to myself, my values, and my beliefs, even in the face of adversity or societal pressures.
Why do you believe empowering women entrepreneurs remains crucial in today’s world, and how have you personally contributed to this cause?
Empowering women entrepreneurs is not only a matter of gender equality but also a critical driver of economic growth and social progress. Women bring unique perspectives, skills, and innovations to the table, and their contributions are essential for building a more inclusive and sustainable future. Despite the progress made in recent years, women still face significant barriers and challenges when it comes to entrepreneurship and leadership roles. At Granules, we are committed to empowering women and fostering a culture of inclusivity and equal opportunities. Through our partnership with the Swarna Bharat Trust and the Pharma Patashala initiative, we actively address the skills gap by providing education, training, and financial sponsorship to students, especially girls. To date, over 1,200 students have benefited from this initiative, and we are proud to contribute to the development of a strong and diverse talent pool for the pharmaceutical industry. On a personal level, I strive to lead by example and create an environment where women feel supported and encouraged to pursue their ambitions. When it comes to hiring and mentoring, all things being equal, I prioritize hiring women because I believe their empathy, a natural trait, plays a significant role in building relationships, which is fundamental to growth at any level. By using my platform and influence to advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment, I hope to inspire and empower more women to break barriers and achieve their full potential.
What encouraging message do you want to share with all women?
To all the women out there: believe in yourself and never let anyone instill self-doubt. You have the power within you to achieve great things, and your knowledge, experiences, and emotional quotient are invaluable assets in any industry or field. The journey to success is not always easy, and you may face hurdles along the way. But remember, challenges are opportunities for growth and learning. Embrace them, learn from them, and use them as stepping stones to reach new heights. Surround yourself with supportive individuals who believe in your potential and uplift you. Seek out mentors and role models who can guide you and provide valuable insights. At the same time, be a mentor and a source of inspiration for other women who are just starting their journeys. Most importantly, never compromise on your values and integrity. Your unique perspective sets you apart, and this is the key to driving positive change in the world. As women, we have the power to shape the future and create a more inclusive, equitable, and peaceful society. By supporting and empowering each other, we can break down barriers, shatter glass ceilings, and pave the way for future generations of women leaders. Keep dreaming big, keep pushing forward, and never let anyone tell you that you cannot achieve your goals. You are capable of extraordinary things, and the world needs your brilliance and leadership now more than ever.