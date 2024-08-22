Hyderabad: Flipkart recruiter loses Rs 24.1 lakh in cyberfraud

HYDERABAD: In a chilling cybercrime case in Rachakonda, a Flipkart HR recruiter fell victim to a complex scam and lost Rs 24.1 lakh.

On June 1, Rushi, a 28-year-old Flipkart HR recruiter from Malkajgiri-Medchal District, joined a Telegram group called Carwale, which directed him to a website offering a scheme called ‘Carwale Car Quest Investment’. With a promise of 30% commission and the return of investment funds after completing a series of tasks, the victim was initially swayed by screenshots of alleged profits posted by other group members. He got convinced and invested a significant amount to perform the required tasks.

Rushi was assured by one Prashanth that he could withdraw funds once all tasks were completed. But on attempting to withdraw money, he learnt his account was on hold. He was informed that additional fees for taxes and auditing were required to release the funds. Even after paying these extra fees, he was unable to access his money. Realising he had been duped, he reported the fraud to the Rachakonda Cybercrime police, seeking legal action against the scammers.