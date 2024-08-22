Tribalography exhibition offers insight into Indian tribal life through captivating photography

HYDERABAD: Portraits of women with long and sagged ear holes, heavy jewellery covering the collarbone to neck, bangle-sized nose rings, and tattoos all over their bodies — wondering what? These are just a few observations from ‘Tribalography’, a photography exhibition on Indian tribes. Andhekar Sathish Lal, the photographer who travelled thousands of miles to capture the lifestyle of these hidden forest communities, offers Hyderabadis a glimpse through this exhibition.

Capturing the essence of tribal communities for more than a decade, Sathish Lal explored nearly 20 states across the country. ‘Tribalography’ features around 110 photographs spread across three galleries on the second floor of the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art. Natural surroundings, festivals, candid portraits, women, and jewellery are some of the highlighted themes. The walls are adorned with beautiful pictures of tribes such as the Drokpa Tribe from Ladakh, Konyak Tribe from Nagaland, Lajia Saora Tribe from Odisha, Dongria Tribe from Odisha, Jat Tribe from Gujarat, Munda Tribe from Jharkhand, Bonda Tribe from Odisha, and many more.

Previously exhibited in New Delhi, his works received appreciation from Draupadi Murmu, President of India, and 65 of his photographs remain on permanent display at the Tribal Art Museum, Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year’s exhibition featured few more tribes, including Changpa from Nagaland, Lokpa from Nagaland, Koraga from Karnataka, Halakki from Karnataka, Dhurwa from Chhattisgarh, and Muria from Chhattisgarh.

Having worked as a photographer for a Telugu daily for over 15 years, Sathish’s exploration began with the Banjara and Chenchu tribes in Telangana. However, his inspiration dates back to his childhood when he grew up with his grandparents in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. “From childhood, I have been very keen to know about the tribals’ attire and their culture because my primary studies were done in my grandmother’s village where our native tribes, the Lambadas, lived very near to my grandmother’s house. At that time, many questions were in my mind — why they are like this, and why their attires are different from other people... And I took this tribal photography seriously 14 years back when I read the news about how the culture of these tribes is declining day by day. So, I thought to capture all of them before they and their culture vanish due to modernisation,” he shared.