Hyderabad police seek red corner notices for phone-tapping accused

HYDERABAD: Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said that the police have written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to issue red corner notices against the two accused in the phone-tapping case, T Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the CP said that the police have requested the CBI to expedite the process of securing the red corner notice against the duo.

“We have also written to the US Consul General that the accused are misusing the other countries’ visas,” he said. Sreenivasa Reddy noted that the police are looking forward to the red corner notice as the Blue corner notice is not as effective. “With a blue corner notice, we cannot ask the government of the US to pick them up and hand them over to us but we can do that with a red corner notice,” he added.

The top cop also pointed out that the accused who are now in jail are not getting bail despite their best efforts as this is a serious crime that involves invading the privacy of several people.

When asked about issuing notices to political leaders in connection with the case, the CP said that as the case progresses, they would definitely take the necessary action.

He maintained that as of now, the probe into the case is active and the focus is on apprehending the absconding accused.