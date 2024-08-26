Hyderabad IT professional loses Rs 27 lakh in cyber fraud

HYDERABAD: An IT professional in the city was defrauded of Rs 27 lakh by a man she met on social media who posed as a pilot at British Airways.

The accused, identifying himself as Nitin Patel from the UK sent her a Facebook request, befriended her and communicated with her on WhatsApp. Over time, he offered to send her a gift from the UK and although she declined, he insisted and allegedly sent her a parcel.

However, when the alleged parcel reached India, the victim received an email from Quick Air Standard Logistics stating that Nitin had sent her a parcel with a tracking number. She then received a call from a woman claiming to be from the delivery service asking her to pay Rs 55,000 as clearance charges for the package.

The victim started receiving more phone calls demanding payments. She kept paying and lost over Rs 27 lakh before she realised that she was duped by the accused persons under the pretext of delivering a gift.