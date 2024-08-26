Hyderabad: Notices served on 225 houses in Cine Workers Society

HYDERABAD: The Manikonda Municipal Council has issued notices to the president of the Telugu Cine Workers Co-operative Society, Chitrapuri colony, on the unauthorised construction of 225 row houses. The notice to the society has been issued on the basis of a complaint received from a person called O Kalyan.

In its notice, the municipal council pointed out that the society constructed the structures beyond the permitted area and permitted floors. It noted that the municipal authorities inspected the site and noticed the violations.

It directed the society president to submit a revised approval copy of the permitted area for the 225 houses and also remove illegal constructions within 15 days. If the society fails to comply with these directions, the matter may be forwarded to HYDRAA, which will take the necessary action.

The municipal council recalled that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on January 18, 2023, already issued a notice stating that the society should not proceed with any constructions.