First sports arena under flyover ready; more on the anvil: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

HYDERABAD: The Sports Arena beneath the flyover opposite Nexus Mall in KPHB Colony, Moosapet GHMC circle is completed and will be inaugurated this week by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

The arena, built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, is the first of its kind in the state and people can play games such as volleyball, basketball, skating, indoor cricket, chess, ludo, snakes and ladders, and more. There will also be seating arrangements and other facilities. The ceilings and columns of the sports arena in KPHB Colony are painted in a riot of colours.

The sports arena is similar to the ones developed in Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Indore and other cities.

GHMC officials said that sports arenas will also be developed under the Hitech City, Balanagar, Forum Mall and Kaithalapur flyovers, for which tenders have been invited by the civic body.

There are many flyovers in Hyderabad and the spaces under them are often left unutilised. The idea is to repurpose the space under flyovers to offer much-needed sports arenas for sports buffs in the city.

Once opened to the public, operation and maintenance will be handled by a private agency.