'Sustainable beauty' is the new normal

HYDERABAD: The demand for sustainable beauty products has seen a significant rise in recent years, driven by a combination of environmental awareness, health concerns, and the influence of social media. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the impact their choices have on the planet and their well-being. As a result, they are seeking out products that not only enhance their appearance but also align with their values and support a more sustainable future.

One of the primary factors contributing to this shift is the growing concern for the environment. People are more aware of the damaging effects of climate change, pollution, and the depletion of natural resources. This awareness has led consumers to question the sustainability of their beauty products, prompting a move towards those made with natural and eco-friendly ingredients. As Chitra Reddy, founder of Handcrafted Skincare, aptly puts it, “The skin you’re in deserves the best. Embrace natural beauty and sustainable practices for a healthier you and a healthier planet.”

Social media and influencers have also played a pivotal role in promoting sustainable beauty. These platforms have become powerful tools for raising awareness and educating consumers about the benefits of sustainable products. Influencers, with their large followings and ability to create engaging content, have made sustainable beauty trendy. They showcase the products, discuss their benefits, and highlight the ethical and environmental issues associated with conventional beauty products. By doing so, they encourage their followers to make more informed and responsible choices. As Sruthi Nadimpalli, owner of Sacred Goods, explains, “Sustainable beauty products help reduce environmental impact by minimising waste through eco-friendly packaging, using ingredients that are grown without synthetic chemicals, and focusing on energy-efficient production methods.”

Brands have responded to this growing demand by reformulating their products to include natural and organic ingredients. They are also adopting more sustainable packaging solutions, such as recyclable and biodegradable materials, to reduce their environmental footprint. Moreover, many brands are making an effort to educate their consumers about sustainability issues and their own efforts to address them. This transparency helps build trust and fosters a deeper connection between the brand and its consumers.