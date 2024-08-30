Hyderabad: Youth lured with promise of jobs

HYDERABAD: Many youngsters have fallen prey to fraudsters in the recent past with promises of well-paying jobs in a foreign country and forced to work with cybercriminals in South East Asian countries. While this crime would qualify as job fraud, it would also fall under transnational human trafficking, where an individual is given an illegal entry into another country for the purpose of exploitation.

There are several emerging trends in human trafficking cropping up in today’s digital age. To discuss these trends and the strategies to combat them, a panel of as many as 15 speakers gathered at the National Level Technical Consultation on Human Trafficking in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The seminar, which will continue on Friday, is an initiative of the Women Safety Wing of the Telangana Police in partnership with the International Justice Mission.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) presided over the seminar as the chief guest on Thursday where she underlined the importance of sensitising young students on how to respect women.

Panellists, most of whom work in law enforcement agencies, bureaucracy and the justice system, discussed how traffickers are finding new ways of targeting their victims. They opined that strict action needs to be taken by all the authorities concerned. DGP Shikha Goel said that Telangana has rescued 62,000 children from human traffickers in the past decade.