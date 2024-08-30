Rs 100 loan landed woman in 10-yr Bonded labour

“There was hardly any time to cook and eat,” Kuppamal added. “You know, we used to start making porridge at around 8 pm and by 10 pm, we would have finished eating, cleaning and would continue with our work. The porridge we made for dinner would be the breakfast for the next day,” she recounted.

During her 10 years at the rice mill, Kuppammal lost one of her babies. She then had to make her two young daughters also work at the mill. “My eldest daughter turned seven and we were still in the mill and she was not allowed to go out for education. That is when we decided that we had to move out and the International Justice Mission helped in rescuing us,” she said.

Almost two decades after her rescue, Kuppammal who is now part of the Released Bonded Labour Association (RBLA) in Tiruvallur, works with other survivors of human trafficking in an attempt to rebuild their lives.

RBLA, which is an association of almost 10,000 survivors across five districts in Tamil Nadu, has closely worked with the government trying to generate work opportunities for their community.

“The government has now built two brick kilns for the community to work and earn. There is also a block printing initiative, of which I am a part,” Kuppammal shared.