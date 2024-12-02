Two from Uganda held for running brothel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: North Zone Task Force team along with Osmania University police of Hyderabad commissionerate on Sunday conducted a raid on a brothel at Nagarjuna Nagar and apprehended two Uganda women nationals and a customer.

The accused are named Nayebare Doreen (42), Komuhangi Ritah (22) and a Hyderabad native Potturi Anjan Kumar. As many as 160 unused condoms, one used condom, net cash Rs 12,190 and five cell phones, all worth Rs 65,000.

The police said that the accused Nayebare Doreen is a Uganda National. She took a room at Tarnaka on rent four months ago. Since then, she has been running a brothel house with the assistance of her native person Komuhangi Ritah.

“She has uploaded her cell number in ‘Locanto’ online services so that whoever shows interest customer will call that uploaded number, then they used to send the location of Secunderabad to customers to mislead them, thereafter to Nagarjuna Colony, from their only disclosing the real brothel house location,” the police said in a press note.