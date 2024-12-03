HYDERABAD: Nitika Krishna with a warm smile, she graciously felicitated every child on stage and congratulated their proud parents. After all, their children, students from Resonance — Hyderabad Centre, had been placed in prestigious IITs, NITs, and medical colleges after years of hard work. Hard work — it is a term that Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has lived by all her life. No wonder this wonder woman lifted a total of 240 kg to clinch a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, becoming India’s first woman to win an Olympic medal. CE got the opportunity to speak to this iron lady.

Excerpts.

How did you feel after felicitating the young students?

I enjoy being a part of programmes which promote education and sports because they lay focus on childrens’ future. I like to motivate them and believe that in any field, hard work is key. Set goals, be disciplined and be dedicated. If you are faced with failure, do not be disappointed. Failure is not failure but a lesson. Move forward with vigour and strength.

You got interested when you observed your sister training. How has your journey been?

I used to watch her train and when I wanted to start too, my sister’s coach said I wasn’t fit for weightlifting and should instead go home and help my mother. That triggered me — how can anyone decide what I can and cannot do? I resolved to become a great weightlifter. I didn’t have shoes, a weightlifting costume, or facilities. But I kept working hard; nationals, international…and finally, the Olympic medal (smiles).

So, it’s simple — don’t worry. Don’t ask, ‘What will happen?’ Be confident, have clarity in thought, and even if it takes longer, you will achieve your goals.

In every industry, there are challenges for women. What did you encounter?

Yes, women are faced with challenges in every industry. Personally, I never focused on anything apart from weightlifting and did not bother about what people thought. I will say it again — young girls, be confident and focus. Stand up to injustice. This generation of sportswomen is hardworking and I’m happy to see them do great things.