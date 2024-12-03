Police raid hotel room, arrest four with drugs worth over Rs 3 lakh

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police busted a drug party at an OYO room on DLF Road in Gachibowli and apprehended two peddlers and two consumers from the site. The police seized 18 grams of MDMA drug worth `3.6 lakh, a gram of OG Kush, seven grams of Charas and one LSD paper from the accused persons.

The drug peddlers, Guipalli Gangadhar (28) and Kanna Mohanty (24), purchased MDMA drugs from an African native in Bangalore. He brought the drugs to Hyderabad and sold it to needy customers here, the police said.

When the peddlers, along with the customers, Archithitect Priyanka Reddy (28) and Shakti (22), were consuming drugs at an OYO room, the police raided and arrested them.

A case has been registered under Section 8 (C) R/w 22 (C), 27, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act.