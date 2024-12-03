What’s in your wedding wardrobe?

Her secret? Pairing old wedding favourites with modern accessories to breathe new life into them. Sustainability meets style, and we are all in.

Deepti Rebala’s bright pink anarkali — a flowing, floor-length outfit adorned with intricate golden motifs — was the highlight of her cousin’s wedding. The pleated georgette fabric gave it a regal yet effortless vibe, and she couldn’t go a few minutes without someone stopping to compliment her look.

“So many people have asked me where I got it or if they could borrow it,” Deepti shared. Instead of letting the outfit gather dust in her wardrobe, she decided to pass it on. “It’s too spesh to sit unused. If it made me feel this special, it should do the same for someone else.”

Next, the anarkali is set to grace her friend’s engagement party, ready to turn heads once again.

But it’s not just brides or women bringing their wedding wardrobe to life. Grooms are also re-styling their wedding kurtas or sherwanis for festive family gatherings. Local designer Vaishali R says, “The key is customisation. A simple change in styling it or pairing it with a trendy jacket can make the outfit feel brand new!”

Make a statement, not a scene

Next up — revenge dresses. In Chennai, revenge is served on a plate of couture. Guests are coming in full-force with outfits so stunning they might just upstage the bride. But don’t worry, it’s all in good fun.

The concept of the “revenge dress” began with Princess Diana’s iconic black Christina Stambolian cocktail dress in 1994, worn the same evening Prince Charles admitted to infidelity.

“I wore this stunning red lehenga to my best friend’s wedding. It was sort of a statement since I previously wore that lehenga for my own sangeet and I am now a divorcee. People kept asking me if I was the bride,” she laughs. “It was my way of saying, ‘Look, I’m here for the fashion’.”

Suhana* had saved the perfect black ball gown for a birthday party that never happened — it was cancelled last minute due to some issues. A dreamy, bouncy creation with layers of tulle that was waiting in her closet, untouched, until her best friend’s cocktail wedding party.

That moment came at her best friend’s cocktail wedding party. As she walked in, the gown’s dramatic silhouette and delicate shimmer turned heads instantly. Conversations paused, and the crowd seemed to part like she was the star of the evening. “I didn’t need the wrong event for the right dress,” Suhana said with a knowing smile.

From bold saris with modern cuts to metallic lehengas and dramatic jumpsuits, guests are redefining wedding fashion. It’s not about stealing the spotlight — it’s about owning your moment with confidence.

The final word is to own your wedding fashion. So here’s the deal, whether you’re re-wearing your wedding outfit, rocking a revenge dress, or stepping up your makeup game, it’s all about you. Weddings are your moment to shine, whether you’re the bride, the guest, or the person at the back who’s just there for the snacks.

*Names changed