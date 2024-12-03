What’s in your wedding wardrobe?

HYDERABAD: Let’s be real — how many times have you stared into your closet and thought, “Ugh, I’ve got nothing to wear to this wedding!” even though the wardrobe is bursting with saris, lehengas, and kurtas that are practically begging for a second chance? Or maybe you’ve been to that one wedding where you definitely didn’t want to wear the same outfit as someone else — cue revenge dress moment.
Sounds familiar? If you’re anything like us, wedding fashion in Chennai is a rollercoaster of dilemmas, drama, and, of course, a whole lot of fabulous outfits. But hey, that’s what makes weddings so much fun, right?
Whether you’re the bride looking to keep things fresh with a reuse-worthy outfit or the guest who’s here to slay with a revenge dress, Chennai’s wedding scene has never been more exciting or fashion-forward. So, let’s dive into what’s trending and how you can rock those wedding wardrobes without breaking the bank or repeating outfits — because, trust us, no one’s judging here. Let’s keep it stylish, let’s keep it fun!
Reusing wedding clothes
We’re starting with a power move: re-wearing your wedding clothes. Brides and guests are now all about giving their outfits a second (or even third) spin. If you thought your lehenga or sari was a one-hit wonder, think again.
“I had two weddings to attend on the same day, so I wore this yellow long Indian dress to match both vibes,” says Siya R. “It worked perfectly for this mehendi party and an at-home haldi ceremony I had to attend.” Guests are finding creative ways to mix and match their outfits to suit different events, proving that reusing can be stylish too.
Why let a stunning outfit collect dust after one wear? Kavya Senthil, a city-based architect, repurposed her mom’s wedding Kanjivaram sari for her best friend’s wedding. “It was too special to keep tucked away,” she says. “So, I paired it with a trendy, off-shoulder blouse and a chunky necklace. It turned out to be such a hit!” she shares. “Plus, it’s eco-friendly. Why waste such a beautiful outfit?”
Her secret? Pairing old wedding favourites with modern accessories to breathe new life into them. Sustainability meets style, and we are all in.
Deepti Rebala’s bright pink anarkali — a flowing, floor-length outfit adorned with intricate golden motifs — was the highlight of her cousin’s wedding. The pleated georgette fabric gave it a regal yet effortless vibe, and she couldn’t go a few minutes without someone stopping to compliment her look.
“So many people have asked me where I got it or if they could borrow it,” Deepti shared. Instead of letting the outfit gather dust in her wardrobe, she decided to pass it on. “It’s too spesh to sit unused. If it made me feel this special, it should do the same for someone else.”
Next, the anarkali is set to grace her friend’s engagement party, ready to turn heads once again.
But it’s not just brides or women bringing their wedding wardrobe to life. Grooms are also re-styling their wedding kurtas or sherwanis for festive family gatherings. Local designer Vaishali R says, “The key is customisation. A simple change in styling it or pairing it with a trendy jacket can make the outfit feel brand new!”
Make a statement, not a scene
Next up — revenge dresses. In Chennai, revenge is served on a plate of couture. Guests are coming in full-force with outfits so stunning they might just upstage the bride. But don’t worry, it’s all in good fun.
The concept of the “revenge dress” began with Princess Diana’s iconic black Christina Stambolian cocktail dress in 1994, worn the same evening Prince Charles admitted to infidelity.
“I wore this stunning red lehenga to my best friend’s wedding. It was sort of a statement since I previously wore that lehenga for my own sangeet and I am now a divorcee. People kept asking me if I was the bride,” she laughs. “It was my way of saying, ‘Look, I’m here for the fashion’.”
Suhana* had saved the perfect black ball gown for a birthday party that never happened — it was cancelled last minute due to some issues. A dreamy, bouncy creation with layers of tulle that was waiting in her closet, untouched, until her best friend’s cocktail wedding party.
That moment came at her best friend’s cocktail wedding party. As she walked in, the gown’s dramatic silhouette and delicate shimmer turned heads instantly. Conversations paused, and the crowd seemed to part like she was the star of the evening. “I didn’t need the wrong event for the right dress,” Suhana said with a knowing smile.
From bold saris with modern cuts to metallic lehengas and dramatic jumpsuits, guests are redefining wedding fashion. It’s not about stealing the spotlight — it’s about owning your moment with confidence.
The final word is to own your wedding fashion. So here’s the deal, whether you’re re-wearing your wedding outfit, rocking a revenge dress, or stepping up your makeup game, it’s all about you. Weddings are your moment to shine, whether you’re the bride, the guest, or the person at the back who’s just there for the snacks.
*Names changed
FLAWLESS MAKEUP TRENDS
Dewy skin, all the way: Forget matte finishes. Wedding makeup in Chennai is all about that natural glow. Brides are opting for light foundations, with just the right touch of highlighter to keep the skin looking fresh, even in the heat. “I wanted my skin to look like I’d just walked out of a spa,” says Saranaya Gopi, a Chennai bride. “Dewy skin is everything in this weather!”
Gold and bronze smokey eyes: Brides and guests alike are embracing smoky eyes with a twist — gold and bronze are taking centre stage this season. “Warm tones just complement Indian skin so beautifully,” says makeup artist Anand S. “They’re perfect for evening functions, especially with the rich colours of wedding outfits.”
Soft blush, strong lips: Think soft, flushed cheeks and bold lips that last all night long. Brides are gravitating towards long-wear lipsticks in reds, pinks, and nudes. “I didn’t have to worry about reapplying my lipstick all evening,” says Preethi Saravana, a recent bride. “And that was a blessing.”
MEMORABLE MOMENTS
Riding into style: Couples are swapping traditional entrances for something bold — arriving on an ATV. Whether it’s a rustic outdoor wedding or a city celebration with flair, the bride and groom cruising in together adds a fun, adventurous vibe to the ceremony.
Petal showers: For an elegant moment, guests are handed small baskets of rose petals to shower on the couple as they make their entrance. This simple, yet stunning trend transforms the atmosphere, creating a picture-perfect memory.
A magical setting: The first thing you notice walking into the venue is the floral decor with hanging bells. This trend, blending lush flowers with the soft chime of bell, sets a perfect tone for celebration. Designer Anuradha S, who styles weddings, says, “Bells bring in a traditional yet modern aesthetic, and they pair beautifully with flowers.”
Wedding merch: Giving boring return gifts the boot, Priya and Sandeep surprised their guests with quirky, personalised swag like socks printed with their wedding hashtag and tote bags that said, ‘Team Bride’ and ‘Team Mapla’. “Everyone loved it!” Priya laughs. “Even my uncles were proudly flaunting the totes.”
Themed after-parties: Couples like Nithya and Vishal are hosting Kollywood Nights where guests dress up as iconic stars. Others, like Krithika and Arjun, opted for a beach vibes theme with barefoot dancing under fairy lights. “We didn’t want the celebration to end with the ceremony,” says Arjun. “It’s a wedding, but it’s also our biggest party!”
Poolside Haldis: The haldi ceremony is getting a fun, splashy makeover with poolside parties! “I was tossed into the pool during the function — it was so much fun!” says one guest. With dhol beats, bright yellow outfits, and plenty of playful splashes, this trend combines tradition with a laid-back, party vibe that everyone’s loving!
Hottest Wedding Trends
Chennai’s wedding season is “larger than life” this year, with couples and guests turning heads with bold and stylish fashion choices. From modern takes on tradition to playful accessories, here’s how clothing trends this year are redefining the celebration of love.
Kanjivarams with personality
“I wanted something that felt traditional but still me,” shares Vaishnavi Rathore, who picked a dusty rose Kanjivaram with intricate silver zari for her wedding. “It was love at first sight — I didn’t want the usual red or gold.” Designers confirm brides are leaning into pastels, metallics, and even unconventional motifs like geometric patterns to give the classic saree a modern vibe.
Grooms in style
Grooms aren’t far behind. “I ditched the veshti for a velvet sherwani,” says Arjun V, who also added a touch of tradition with a temple-inspired gold brooch. Many grooms are blending classic South Indian elements with contemporary silhouettes to stand out in their own way.
Bridesmaids’ taste
“I wore a lehenga with banana leaf prints for my sister’s wedding,” says Lavanya M, laughing. “It was quirky, and everyone loved it!” Bridesmaids are experimenting with bold prints, bright colors, and mix-and-match blouse styles, adding a playful energy to the celebrations.