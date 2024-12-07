1.5 Matters launched in Hyderabad to mitigate global warming

HYDERABAD: In an important development, 1.5 Matters — a global climate action movement — of 1M1B (One million for one billion) was launched at T-Works in Hyderabad on Friday. The initiative aims to accelerate corporate sustainability and restrict global warming to 1.5°C as pledged under the Paris Agreement 2016.

“1.5 Matters is aimed at transforming India’s climate leadership and uniting state governments, corporations, academia and innovative changemakers,” a release said, noting that under the Paris Agreement, countries have committed to limiting global temperature within 1.5°C to mitigate the most severe impacts of climate change.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu said to avoid pitfalls faced by other Indian and foreign cities, “We have taken up the initiative as we understand the importance of balancing development with climate and environmental considerations.”

He asserted that Telangana was committed to taking bold steps towards a sustainable future. “We see the challenges faced by other cities in India and abroad — severe air and water pollution, traffic congestion, and water scarcity — that have stemmed from rapid and often unmanaged growth. To avoid these pitfalls, we understand the importance of balancing development with climate and environmental considerations.”

Curator of 1.5 Matters and Founder of 1M1B Manav Subodh said, “We’re not just creating a movement, we’re building an interconnected ecosystem of climate action across our nation. Our Nationwide Hub Series will be the heartbeat of India’s climate transformation.”

The gathering also celebrated the achievements of five exceptional youth representatives chosen to showcase Telangana’s commitment at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the UN headquarters in New York on December 12, 2024.