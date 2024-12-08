‘Internet for every household’ project to be launched soon in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to provide internet connectivity to every household in phases through the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project at a minimal cost of Rs 300. It is expected to be launched as part of Praja Palana - Vijayotsavaalu celebrations.

The internet will reportedly offer speeds of 20 Mbps, including coverage in rural areas. In the first phase, 2,096 gram panchayats in Narayanpet, Sangareddy, and Peddapalli districts will be covered.

Officials say the internet rollout will enable rural residents to access smart TVs and allow students to take online tutorials. Connections will also be extended to offices and schools. Additionally, CCTVs will be installed at key junctions and public areas in villages, all linked to the internet.

According to a short-term tender floated by Telangana Technology Services (TGST) in September, the T-Fiber project aims to establish a high-speed broadband network to connect over 3.5 crore people and institutions. It will cover 10 zones (33 districts), 589 mandals, 12,751 gram panchayats and 93 lakh households.

The tender sought managed service providers to conduct Proof of Concept (POC) testing in designated villages where the project had been implemented on a pilot basis.

Meanwhile, Rs 2,500 crore has reportedly been allocated to Telangana under the Union government’s flagship BharatNet project to support the initiative.