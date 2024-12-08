SCR: Three women lead four key departments

HYDERABAD: In an alleged first for the South Central Railway (SCR), four crucial departments — commercial, operations, security and medical — are being led by three women officers.
According to a press release issued on Saturday, K Padmaja, from the Indian Railway Traffic Service, took charge in July and currently heads two key departments in SCR.
As the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, she oversees the Commercial department, which handles passenger services, including ticketing and reservations. By the end of November, SCR had carried 175 million passengers, generating passenger revenue of Rs 3,817 crore.
In her additional role as the Principal Chief Operations Manager, Padmaja manages the Operations department, which includes train scheduling, traffic management, coordination for infrastructure and rolling stock needs, and punctuality performance. Under her leadership, SCR achieved freight loading of 89.76 million tonnes, generating freight revenue of Rs 8,776 crore till November this year.
Aroma Singh Thakur, from the Indian Railway Protection Force Service, assumed charge as Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC) in June 2023. The IRPFS mainly ensures the security of passengers and railway property.
Under her leadership, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) ‘Shakti’ team was recognised by the Telangana government during the International Women’s Day celebrations this year.
Dr Nirmala Narasimhan, from the Indian Railway Health Service, took over as Principal Chief Medical Director of SCR in December. She leads the Medical department, which provides healthcare services to railway employees, their families and passengers in emergencies.
The SCR zone operates eight major hospitals, including the 380-bedded Central Railway Hospital at Lallaguda, divisional hospitals at Vijayawada, Guntakal, Nanded and Guntur, and others.
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the leadership roles held by these women officers would inspire more women to achieve greater success.