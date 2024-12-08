SCR: Three women lead four key departments

HYDERABAD: In an alleged first for the South Central Railway (SCR), four crucial departments — commercial, operations, security and medical — are being led by three women officers.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, K Padmaja, from the Indian Railway Traffic Service, took charge in July and currently heads two key departments in SCR.

As the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, she oversees the Commercial department, which handles passenger services, including ticketing and reservations. By the end of November, SCR had carried 175 million passengers, generating passenger revenue of Rs 3,817 crore.

In her additional role as the Principal Chief Operations Manager, Padmaja manages the Operations department, which includes train scheduling, traffic management, coordination for infrastructure and rolling stock needs, and punctuality performance. Under her leadership, SCR achieved freight loading of 89.76 million tonnes, generating freight revenue of Rs 8,776 crore till November this year.