Hyderabad-based firm launches 3D E-book for K-12 students

HYDERABAD: In a leap forward for educational technology, city-based Nischal’s Smart Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, considered a leader in K (kindergarten)-12 education, has launched an AI-powered Augmented Reality (AR) app for grades 6-12 and Virtual Reality-powered 3D E-Books for primary students in grades 1-5.

The app, named Nischal’s Lens, is priced at Rs 999, allows students to scan text from any source and is tailored for subjects like math, physics, chemistry and biology.

“The app is designed with interactive 3D simulations, quizzes and games, over 35,000 captivating videos and more than 28,000 3D animations. The idea is to introduce kinesthetic learning and transform traditional materials like newspapers and textbooks into interactive tools. After five years of R&D, we created a personal tutor in the palm of every student’s hand,” founder of Nischal Narayanam told TNIE.

The company plans to introduce these tools in at least 500 schools during the upcoming academic sessions, focusing on private and government institutions in Telangana.