Adyaaye: Redefining Indian festivities with premium fashion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Every day is a celebration in India. From the birth of a child to weddings and festivities, each milestone is celebrated with pomp and show in every household. Fashion, therefore, becomes integral to every occasion, making sure that no celebration is bereft of vibrancy and glamour. Adyaaye, the newly opened fashion store in Hyderabad, makes these Indian festivities extra special through fashion.

Adyaaye offers a wide-ranging collection of menswear, womenswear and kidswear, curated to make every person shine in style. It was founded by Jain siblings Chandresh and Ritessh. As the name suggests, Adyaaye is the next chapter or an extension of the city’s legacy fashion brand Gavins.

Motivated by their father’s journey with Gavins, the brothers established Adyaaye with the aim of bringing premium fashion trends to all at the best prices. Located in the lane of Banjara Hills that is studded with famous labels and designer boutiques, Adyaaye gains an edge as they bring quality fashion and great deals in that market.

The brand has already released two collections which reflect its vision, creativity and love for fashion. Ritessh Jain, one of the founders of Adyaaye, spoke to CE and described the idea behind these collections. He said that their first collection, ‘Ek Parivaar, Ek Parampara’ is a thought campaign they strongly believe in as a brand. Rather than giving the spotlight to only the groom or bride, Ritessh mentioned that Adyaaye believes in catering to every member of the family to make all their festivities special.

This reflects Adyaaye’s central focus on Indian traditions and values, which they incorporate in styles that are making waves around the globe.

Ritessh described their second collection, ‘Jashn-e-Mohabbat’ as the brand’s way of celebrating the blooming love stories and families in the wedding season. Along with the pure bond of love expressed in Adyaaye’s collection, one can also see nuances of kids’ naughtiness, parents’ warmth and excitement among all in their ‘Jashn-e-Mohabbat’ collection.