Gym trainer among four held for illegal sale of steroids

HYDERABAD: The police arrested four persons on Wednesday for allegedly procuring Mephentermine Sulphate injections from Delhi via courier without a valid prescription and selling them to customers.

The authorities also seized a large quantity of Mephentermine Sulphate, specifically 217 injections of IP 30mg (each 10 ml), from their possession.

The accused were identified as 38-year-old Rashid Khan alias Rash, 23-year-old Mohd Aftab Hussain, 22-year-old Mohd Habeeb Uddin alias Junaid and 19-year-old Mohd Rahmath.

As per the police, Mephentermine Sulphate injections are in high demand, particularly among young people seeking rapid muscle growth and treatment for low blood pressure.

However, the desire for quick results has led many individuals to develop an addiction to these steroids, which can cause serious health problems and long-term diseases.

The accused have been selling the injections to clients at inflated prices, without a valid licence or doctor’s prescription. The police added that Rashid, originally from Maharashtra, had relocated to Hyderabad with his family in search of employment. He worked as a gym trainer and personal trainer but was also addicted to steroid injections and involved in their illegal sale.