Experience a Masterclass by Chef Priyam Chatterjee

HYDERABAD: The Leela, Hyderabad, epitomises luxury with its vibrant, rich décor. Every detail, from walls to frames, is meticulously placed, exuding opulence that words cannot fully capture. As they launch their exquisite restaurants, CE had the privilege of experiencing a Masterclass by Chef Priyam Chatterjee.

His culinary artistry, combined with a passion that has earned him accolades like the Chevalier de L’Ordre du Mérite Agricole from the French government, made the event unforgettable.

Chef Priyam is also a creative force behind the Singapore restaurant Roia, which received recognition in the Michelin Guide. The event here showcased his genius at Raen - The Chef’s Studio at The Leela. Chef Priyam, who is also an artist and drummer, exclusively spoke to CE.

Excerpts.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born in Kolkata and grew up in Darjeeling but completed college in Kolkata. My culinary journey began in Hyderabad, where I worked at Park Hyatt Hyderabad when it had just opened — an experience I hold dear to my heart. I was also part of a well-known band, ‘The Tapes’, as a drummer.

Over the past 14 years, I’ve specialised in French cuisine, though my roots in Indian cooking remain strong. Initially, I focused solely on mastering French techniques, which took over a decade to do. Once I was confident, I began blending Indian ethos — masalas, curries, chutneys — into French cuisine. This fusion of contemporary French and Indian elements defines my cooking style today.

I’ve worked across Europe, the Middle East, and India, but French cuisine is my foundation and my knighthood — it’s an inseparable part of me.

Which place worked out best for you?

Honestly, every place has its charm. Having grown up in a boarding school, I adapt easily. I’ve worked in Italy, Spain, Slovenia (in a tiny town with just 5 – 10 houses), Paris, and more. Each place brought unique experiences.

That said, after drinking water from ghats worldwide, I’ve realised my country’s water tastes the best. I’m now focusing on giving back by creating unique concepts here, starting with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Take us through the menu you served.

The menu, ‘Perceptions’, reflects my vision of contemporary cuisine. It’s all about technique, taste, and flavours, crafted to entertain diners while promoting sustainability, which starts at home. This neo-Franco-Indian menu showcases the harmony between French techniques and Indian ingredients, prioritising the guest’s experience above all.