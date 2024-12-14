Poles obstructing roads to be removed to ease traffic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government has prioritised the removal of electric poles and transformers obstructing roads, disrupting traffic, and causing accidents in Greater Hyderabad City.

As part of this initiative, a review meeting was held at the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) in Mint Compound on Friday. Senior officials from GHMC, the Town Planning Wing, the Traffic Police Department, and TGSPDCL participated in the meeting.

Plans are underway to address road obstructions caused by poles and transformers, particularly in areas where road expansion projects are ongoing. These areas include Shaikpet, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Gachibowli, Uppal, Habsiguda, Masab Tank, and other busy locations. Officers from various departments have been designated as nodal officers to oversee and resolve issues encountered during this process.

They have been tasked to conduct field inspections, identify road obstructions by December end, prepare estimates and obtain permissions for their removal or relocation. The relocation process is to be completed by February 2025.

TGSPDCL Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui has also directed electricity officials to promptly remove unused or redundant poles lying on the roads.