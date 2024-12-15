This 18-yr-old in Telangana is lighting the way forward

BHUPALPALLY: Walking through a dark village street can be a safety concern. But for 18-year-old E Shashidhar, it sparked an idea that promises to light the way not just for his village, but for countless others. His innovative device tackles energy waste and public safety concerns, proving that big solutions can come from small towns and villages.

Hailing from Azamnagar village, Shashidhar’s ingenious ‘Automatic Street Light Control Device’ has not only earned approval from the Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC) but is also poised to bring transformative changes to rural areas.

A first-year BTech student at a private engineering college, Shashidhar was driven to solve a problem he witnessed in Advalapally village, Malharrao mandal. “Streetlights in the village were left on 24/7, leading to exorbitant electricity bills for the gram panchayat,” he tells TNIE.

“To make matters worse, some residents were illegally tapping electricity from the poles, and constant overuse was damaging the lights. Repairs and replacements were costing the government around Rs 1,600 a month for every 50 lights.”

His device uses sensors to regulate street lighting, turning lights on at dusk and off at dawn. This can reduce electricity bills by up to 50% while curbing illegal electricity usage, he claims.

Each device, priced at Rs 3,500, can manage up to 50 streetlights, making it a cost-effective solution for rural areas. His prototype was installed in Advalapally village in September. “Officials can compare the electricity bills before and after installation to see the difference,” he explains, adding, “It’s rewarding to see how this simple intervention can save resources and improve efficiency.”

The TGIC recognised his potential under its flagship ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme. With mentorship and technical validation from NIT Warangal, he established his startup, Evolution Vishwakarma Solutions Pvt Ltd. His pilot project, approved by the district collector, is set to roll out in Mahadevpur mandal.

Ajit Rangnekar, Chief Innovation Officer of TGIIC, lauded Shashidhar’s efforts. “His innovation exemplifies the power of grassroots solutions. By addressing a real-world problem, Shashidhar is making a tangible impact on rural communities,” Rangnekar says.