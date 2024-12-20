Healthcare tech firm Aciana announces launch of its ecosystem

HYDERABAD: Aciana, a health-tech innovator, announced the launch of its ‘healthcare ecosystem’, a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare platform powered by advanced genetic insights and AI-driven analytics, in the city on Thursday.

According to a release, the platform has been designed to deliver personalised, predictive and connected care through a seamless, integrated ecosystem, which can provide face scans for over 25 health metrics in 30 seconds.

Aciana CEO Kishore Karumanchi said, “The future of healthcare must be personalised, connected, and proactive. With aciana Healthcare, we are redefining healthcare delivery in Bharat by leveraging the power of genetics and AI to transform health journeys, from awareness to action.