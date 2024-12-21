Fire breaks out at building in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in some parts of the fourth and fifth floors of the Satva Elixir building located in the Madhapur area here, a Telangana Fire Department official said on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, said four fire tenders are in the process of dousing the fire, and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

TV visuals showed thick smoke emanating from the building.

He further stated that the cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation.