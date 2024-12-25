Phone-tapping case accused gets escort bail in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has granted interim escort bail to former DCP P Radhakishan Rao, who is Accused No 5 in the alleged phone-tapping case. The interim bail was granted to enable Rao to perform the death anniversary ceremonies of his father-in-law, scheduled to take place from December 24 to December 28.
Radhakishan Rao filed an application seeking bail for five days, citing the importance of his role in the family rituals.
His counsel argued that Rao was responsible for conducting the ceremonies, which could not be delegated to others. Per contra, the public prosecutor vehemently opposed the petition, stating that the ceremonies could be performed by other family members, highlighting that the petitioner is not a son of the deceased and had already availed similar bail in the past.
After considering the arguments, Justice K Sujana observed that the petitioner’s request was reasonable under the circumstances. The court granted escort bail, allowing Rao to be escorted by police from Chanchalguda Central Jail to his father-in-law’s residence for the duration of the ceremonies.
The court set the period of bail from 10 am on December 25 to 5 pm on December 28 during which the petitioner will be allowed to participate in the rituals, with police supervision ensuring that there are no disruptions. The petitioner was directed to bear all expenses related to his travel and the police escort.
Additionally, the court instructed that the petitioner must not use any mobile phones or communication devices during the bail period and warned against any misuse of the temporary relief.