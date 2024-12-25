Phone-tapping case accused gets escort bail in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has granted interim escort bail to former DCP P Radhakishan Rao, who is Accused No 5 in the alleged phone-tapping case. The interim bail was granted to enable Rao to perform the death anniversary ceremonies of his father-in-law, scheduled to take place from December 24 to December 28.

Radhakishan Rao filed an application seeking bail for five days, citing the importance of his role in the family rituals.

His counsel argued that Rao was responsible for conducting the ceremonies, which could not be delegated to others. Per contra, the public prosecutor vehemently opposed the petition, stating that the ceremonies could be performed by other family members, highlighting that the petitioner is not a son of the deceased and had already availed similar bail in the past.