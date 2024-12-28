Hyderabad’s 2024: Wrapped with Jokes

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year when Spotify justifies the premium you paid them by making a PPT of all the songs you listened to. Swiggy will fat-shame the entire city by revealing how many megatons of biryani we gulped down, and we all apply the same trend analysis to our lives, only to end up with regret and shame.

Here’s your 2024 recap:

January

The year, as always, began with us imagining ourselves on the cover of Time magazine. Two weeks later, reality hit, and we realised we were better suited for the cover of ‘Time Pass’ magazine. Sankranti rolled in, and Andhraites from Hyderabad went back home. The rest of us enjoyed three glorious days of zero traffic, secretly wishing they never returned.

February

The month of love was a mixed bag. Those in fresh relationships were all starry-eyed, while couples in older ones were riddled with anxiety: Should they buy an expensive gift? Plan a getaway? Or just break up? Single guys, meanwhile, celebrated February’s brevity because it meant an earlier payday.

March

This March felt like a celebration. The IPL and haleem made a grand entrance, and as always, haleem hit the spot. To our surprise, SRH didn’t disappoint either. And the best part? The heat wasn’t unbearable! It was shaping up to be the best March ever… and then, just as we were ready to call it a win, Nirmala Sitharaman showed up and taxed us nicely!

April

April is when Hyderabad collectively calls AC repair guys. We also issued ominous warnings to each other — “If it’s this hot in April, imagine May!” Spoiler alert: We were right.

May

May turned up the heat, both literally and politically. Elections had us debating everything, from manifestos to memes. Some of us voted while judging those who didn’t, and all of us watched nail-biting results, imagining Rahul Gandhi as PM for exactly 2.5 seconds before reality yanked us back.