Seema Golccha: From family fun to international comedy stages as south asia's leading female ventriloquist

HYDERABAD: What started as a playful pastime to entertain the children in her household soon turned into a career. With hand puppets and a knack for humour, Seema Golccha’s impromptu ‘Watta Witty Show’ became a family favourite. Little did she know that this casual evening tradition would one day take her to international stages like Gotham Comedy Club in New York, where she shared the lineup with legends such as Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno.

At 45, she took the bold leap of turning her passion into a profession. The ventriloquist has a heartfelt conversation with CE.

Excerpts.

Can you share how you first got into comedy and what drew you to ventriloquism as a storytelling medium?

I was a housewife in a joint family when I got married. We had 4-5 kids at home, and instead of bedtime stories, I’d tell them jokes and do fun activities with my hand puppets. It became a regular after-dinner feature where I use basic puppets and experiment with different voices. That was the start!

I got an opportunity through Toastmasters to do stand-up comedy, and I thought I should try my hand at ventriloquism (literally). It was a complete game-changer — make that ‘life-changer’ — for me. I received a standing ovation after my show, and that was enough of a sign that this is what I needed to pursue in life.

I took up ventriloquism professionally five years after that first show, at the age of 45. I became an in-house comic at Canvas Laugh Club, Mumbai/Delhi. My journey has been slow but incredibly fun and fulfilling.

Being one of the few female ventriloquists in South Asia, how did you create a unique space for yourself in the comedy circuit?

I realise that this art is unique and rare, especially because I didn’t have any coaching or training. There was no one teaching this, so most ventriloquists, I feel, are self-taught.

Since there are so few ventriloquists in the world, not many people have seen it performed live. That has worked as an advantage for me. Wherever I travel, I try to take a spot in the city or country. Even if there is a waitlist of performers, I usually have an edge as a ventriloquist. I feel the craft and the humour have helped me carve a small niche for myself in the comedy circuit.