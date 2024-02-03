Flavours of tradition

HYDERABAD: Located as if in the heart of Peshawar, amidst a setting of refined elegance, the 10th Peshawari restaurant at ITC Kohenur graciously opens its doors to guests. This upscale establishment not only exudes richness and class but also presents an exquisite array of dishes that leave a lasting impression. Our experience during the launch at ITC Kohenur was a delightful blend of soul-soothing ambiance and mouthwatering culinary delights.

Upon entering, a warm welcome awaited us, accompanied by a glass of champagne and a refreshing mocktail with hints of lemon and ginger. A guided tour of the kitchen by Executive Chef Shivneet Pohoja revealed the meticulous process of crafting meat and vegetables in a traditional tandoor. The journey of Peshawari, born out of the renowned Bukhara, unfolded with Chef Pohoja expressing the brand’s vision to spread this culinary excellence across India. The recipes, with a legacy of 46 years, maintain authenticity, ensuring guests experience robust and authentic flavours.