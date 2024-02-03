Flavours of tradition

HYDERABAD: Located as if in the heart of Peshawar, amidst a setting of refined elegance, the 10th Peshawari restaurant at ITC Kohenur graciously opens its doors to guests. This upscale establishment not only exudes richness and class but also presents an exquisite array of dishes that leave a lasting impression. Our experience during the launch at ITC Kohenur was a delightful blend of soul-soothing ambiance and mouthwatering culinary delights.
Upon entering, a warm welcome awaited us, accompanied by a glass of champagne and a refreshing mocktail with hints of lemon and ginger. A guided tour of the kitchen by Executive Chef Shivneet Pohoja revealed the meticulous process of crafting meat and vegetables in a traditional tandoor. The journey of Peshawari, born out of the renowned Bukhara, unfolded with Chef Pohoja expressing the brand’s vision to spread this culinary excellence across India. The recipes, with a legacy of 46 years, maintain authenticity, ensuring guests experience robust and authentic flavours.
As we settled at our tables, the attentive serving staff adorned us with aprons, enhancing the dining experience. The beverage menu, featuring a variety of cocktails and mocktails, showcased creativity in copper-inspired presentations. Signature drinks like Peshawari Mule and Rum Toffee, along with refreshing mocktails like Pathaan Panna, highlighted the fusion of tradition and innovation.
The dining experience continued with a delightful array of dishes, starting with masala papad, paving the way for an exquisite culinary journey. The vegetarian menu featured tantalising options such as tandoori aloo, tandoori salad, and tandoori pool, bursting with flavours. The non-vegetarian selection boasted perfectly cooked murgh tandoori, tandoori jhingha, and tandoori pomfret. Accompanied by butter naan, stuffed kulcha, and the must-try Sikandar raan, the meal showcased a perfect balance of textures and tastes. The Murgh Malai kebab provided a soft and soothing experience for the taste buds, while Dal Bukhara paired flawlessly with butter naan or onion kulcha for vegetarians.
Amidst this culinary journey, we left room for the grand finale — the desserts. Kulfi served falooda style, velvety gulab jamun, and the sumptuous rasmalai concluded the meal on a sweet note.
A distinctive feature of this dining experience was the opportunity to savour every dish without the use of cutlery. Embracing tradition and culture, diners are encouraged to relish each bite with their hands. This communal approach fosters a sense of togetherness as patrons dig in together, reaching for every delectable piece laid on the table.
At ITC Kohenur’s 10th Peshawari venture, the dining experience transcends mere gastronomy, creating cherished memories of a culinary journey steeped in tradition and flavour.