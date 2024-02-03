Light up your palate with American food with desi twist in Xero Degrees

HYDERABAD: Brightly lit neon signs, wall to wall graffiti and finger-licking American food with a desi twist has a new address at Xero Degrees. Boasting of multiple outlets in India, the latest in Hyderabad is at Hitech City. The 84 seater, 94th outlet by Rohith Thandra and Saketh Pidugu promises to redefine dining experiences, offering a unique fusion of flavours and a touch of modernity. Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Xero Degrees continues to push boundaries, and the new outlet is no exception. The menu at the new outlet is designed to tantalise taste buds with a diverse range of dishes.
Talking about the place, Rohith says, “We have got the franchise of Xero Degrees, which is a Delhi-based company. The reason we opened at Hitec City was to cater to more people and the menu has all the best sellers from other fast food brands. Next we want to open in Kokapet.”
Once we settled on our yellow and green comfy sofas, we were welcomed with two drinks completely different from each other. One was Premium cooler watermelon mint and the other was Freak shake choco brownie. While the watermelon drink was light and fizzy, the Freak shake was pure indulgence. Not only was the choco brownie shake yummy, it was topped with loads of whipped cream and a chocobar ice cream. To cut through our sugar rush, we ordered their signature dish - Fries in a Jar — it had crispy french fries served in a jar with a cheesy dressing. Next it was time for another of their signature dishes, the heart shaped Chicken Tikka Pizza. The pizza had a nice thin crust with a flavourful topping.
After gobbling down the tasty pizza in quick bites, it was time for tasting the Sacred Games Slider. They had an interesting take on the sliders — each of the three sliders had a different flavoured bun - Spinach, turmeric and beetroot. Both the spinach and beetroot buns had subtle flavours and bold colours, while the bun made with turmeric was bold both ways — taste and look. Our last dish from the exciting menu was Xero choice grilled chicken breast with Mexican rice and vegetables. The chicken was grilled to perfection and the peri peri flavour added another dimension.
Those of you who are bored of the usual flavours, can give this place a try for its vibrant ambiance and beautiful food.