Light up your palate with American food with desi twist in Xero Degrees

HYDERABAD: Brightly lit neon signs, wall to wall graffiti and finger-licking American food with a desi twist has a new address at Xero Degrees. Boasting of multiple outlets in India, the latest in Hyderabad is at Hitech City. The 84 seater, 94th outlet by Rohith Thandra and Saketh Pidugu promises to redefine dining experiences, offering a unique fusion of flavours and a touch of modernity. Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Xero Degrees continues to push boundaries, and the new outlet is no exception. The menu at the new outlet is designed to tantalise taste buds with a diverse range of dishes.

Talking about the place, Rohith says, “We have got the franchise of Xero Degrees, which is a Delhi-based company. The reason we opened at Hitec City was to cater to more people and the menu has all the best sellers from other fast food brands. Next we want to open in Kokapet.”