Say hello to fermented food!

G Sushma, Clinical Dietician at Care Hospitals, provided an overview of the review, saying, “Fermented foods, with their diverse preparation and fermentation types, play a crucial role in shaping the microbiota and molecular composition. This, in turn, has a significant impact on the intricate interplay of the gut-brain axis. The modulation occurs across various aspects, including the intestinal and blood-brain barriers, peripheral and central immune systems, and the nervous system. The constant bidirectional relay of information involves elements like the enteric nervous system, microbial communities, metabolites, gut-associated lymphoid tissue, and immune cells, collectively influencing the overall health of both the gut and the brain.”

While the review focused on a few fermented foods such as kimchi and cheese, Sushma emphasised a few popular fermented foods in the Telugu states of India, which include dosa, idli, pickles (like avakaya), curd, and kanji. These foods undergo fermentation processes, providing a variety of tastes and textures.

Additionally, she explained that consuming fermented foods may offer benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and a strengthened immune system. Additionally, they can contribute to the production of certain vitamins, promote gut health, and potentially reduce inflammation in the body.

Delving deeper into the process of fermentation, Dr Jaheerunnisha, Consultant Nutritionist at Renova Hospitals, said, “Fermented foods are produced through controlled microbial growth and enzymatic action. They have evidence for effects on gastrointestinal health and disease in humans. The two main methods of fermentation are naturally called wild ferments or spontaneous ferments. The second is a starter culture known as culture-dependent ferment, also called backslapping.”