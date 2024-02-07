Say hello to fermented food!

HYDERABAD : Tradition is often synonymous with science, a notion often overlooked. Take fermentation, for instance, a practice entrenched in the customs of numerous cultures worldwide. Recent findings by a team of scientists in Ireland shed light on the correlation between fermented foods and enhanced mental well-being. To explore this connection comprehensively, let’s delve into their research with expert guidance.
Fermented foods, initially utilised to prolong the shelf life of perishables in times of scarcity, have evolved into nutritional powerhouses renowned for their cognitive benefits. A recent review published in Neuroscience & Behavioural Reviews posts that fermented foods enhance cognitive function by influencing the microbiota-gut-brain axis. Loaded with probiotics, fermented foods hold the potential to positively modulate this axis, thereby impacting mood and cognitive abilities.
G Sushma, Clinical Dietician at Care Hospitals, provided an overview of the review, saying, “Fermented foods, with their diverse preparation and fermentation types, play a crucial role in shaping the microbiota and molecular composition. This, in turn, has a significant impact on the intricate interplay of the gut-brain axis. The modulation occurs across various aspects, including the intestinal and blood-brain barriers, peripheral and central immune systems, and the nervous system. The constant bidirectional relay of information involves elements like the enteric nervous system, microbial communities, metabolites, gut-associated lymphoid tissue, and immune cells, collectively influencing the overall health of both the gut and the brain.”
While the review focused on a few fermented foods such as kimchi and cheese, Sushma emphasised a few popular fermented foods in the Telugu states of India, which include dosa, idli, pickles (like avakaya), curd, and kanji. These foods undergo fermentation processes, providing a variety of tastes and textures.
Additionally, she explained that consuming fermented foods may offer benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and a strengthened immune system. Additionally, they can contribute to the production of certain vitamins, promote gut health, and potentially reduce inflammation in the body.
Delving deeper into the process of fermentation, Dr Jaheerunnisha, Consultant Nutritionist at Renova Hospitals, said, “Fermented foods are produced through controlled microbial growth and enzymatic action. They have evidence for effects on gastrointestinal health and disease in humans. The two main methods of fermentation are naturally called wild ferments or spontaneous ferments. The second is a starter culture known as culture-dependent ferment, also called backslapping.”
“Fermented foods provide many health benefits such as antioxidant, antimicrobial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and anti-atherosclerotic activity. During fermentation, these bacteria synthesise vitamins and minerals, produce biologically active peptides with enzymes such as proteinase and peptidase, and remove some non-nutrients. Peptides produced by bacteria responsible for fermentation are also well-known for their health benefits. Among these peptides, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) has a blood pressure-lowering effect,” she added.
Furthermore, she explained that the best time to have fermented food is in the morning or in the afternoon. Avoid having it late at night because it can lead to dehydration symptoms. When the bacteria in fermented food come into contact with the stomach, heat keeps multiplying. The fermentation of fruits and vegetables mainly contains lactic acid that occurs spontaneously. This is the dominant microorganism in this fermentation process. The probiotics in the fermented fruits and vegetables with lactic acid bacteria can prevent certain diseases such as cirrhosis, diarrhea. Antioxidants in fermented fruits and vegetables can help to clear harmful free radicals that play a role in the formation of degenerative diseases.