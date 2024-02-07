Speaking stones

HYDERABAD : Rarely do we encounter fossils and stones collected over three decades. Vinod Shrivastava, a 59-year-old collector, known for his assemblage titled ‘Bolthe Pathar’ or Speaking Stone, has been legally vending these treasures. We had the privilege of engaging with him at the Nursery Mela held at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. Amidst an enthralled crowd eager to learn more about these stones, CE managed to have a brief conversation with him.
When asked about the duration of his stone collection, Vinod shared, “I’ve been at it for 30 years now, ever since my graduation. These stones hail from the Narmada belt, once a site of a river dating back millions of years. As the river dried up, the landscape metamorphosed into mountains, unveiling fossils, corals, and stones. Even tree wood petrified into stone, alongside seashells and seeds. Over time, these treasures have eroded away due to village expansions for housing. I hold a modest collection of these relics.”
Regarding his transition from hobbyist to seller, Vinod explained, “Initially, it was a passion project, but financial pressures led me to sell them. Recognising the significance of my work, a local commissioner coined the term Bolthe Pathar, signifying that each stone conveys a message, a name I’ve embraced over my 12 years in this pursuit. I also incorporate these stones into bonsai plant setups and conduct lectures on my fossil collection. I aspire to establish a museum showcasing my amassed stones.”
“These stones are beyond value, yet I’ve chosen to sell them to disseminate knowledge,” Vinod continued.
When asked about his sourcing methods, he said, “I procure these stones from various locations across India. This marks my third stint setting up a stall in Hyderabad, with plans to exhibit in Vijayawada next month. These stones have captivated not only local artists but also international ones. They carve and paint these wooden barks turned stones into exquisite artworks, often utilised as showpieces or home decorations.”
Indeed, these stones have piqued widespread curiosity, each possessing unique shapes and sizes. Some even shimmer in the light, evoking their rarity and deserving place in a museum.
Dr M A Srinivasan, Archeologist & Historian and Asst Professor, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, talks about how these fossils or stones would bring knowledge about nature to commoners. “There is nothing illegal to sell these stone since it is not commercial mining but if you are mining in truck loads, it requires permission. It is like collecting mud and making pottery. You get thousands of wood fossils, for example, at the Kota region in Adilabad and Mancherial area. You can collect many fossils; there is no harm in this work. Even the Narmada belt has some fossils and different shapes of stones. All these are natural formations and can be generally collected and sold. If rare species like early human skull is found that should be given to the Geological Survey of India. Putting up these exhibitions will bring awareness to people about the beauty of nature and these would not be mistaken as spiritual stones,” said Dr Srinivasan.