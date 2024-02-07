Speaking stones

HYDERABAD : Rarely do we encounter fossils and stones collected over three decades. Vinod Shrivastava, a 59-year-old collector, known for his assemblage titled ‘Bolthe Pathar’ or Speaking Stone, has been legally vending these treasures. We had the privilege of engaging with him at the Nursery Mela held at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. Amidst an enthralled crowd eager to learn more about these stones, CE managed to have a brief conversation with him.

When asked about the duration of his stone collection, Vinod shared, “I’ve been at it for 30 years now, ever since my graduation. These stones hail from the Narmada belt, once a site of a river dating back millions of years. As the river dried up, the landscape metamorphosed into mountains, unveiling fossils, corals, and stones. Even tree wood petrified into stone, alongside seashells and seeds. Over time, these treasures have eroded away due to village expansions for housing. I hold a modest collection of these relics.”

Regarding his transition from hobbyist to seller, Vinod explained, “Initially, it was a passion project, but financial pressures led me to sell them. Recognising the significance of my work, a local commissioner coined the term Bolthe Pathar, signifying that each stone conveys a message, a name I’ve embraced over my 12 years in this pursuit. I also incorporate these stones into bonsai plant setups and conduct lectures on my fossil collection. I aspire to establish a museum showcasing my amassed stones.”