Cabinet craft

HYDERABAD: Homes have seen a tremendous change in style and design and comfort is increasingly taking the centre stage while setting up the interiors for homes. With modern and classy settings, a number of brands are available in the market that present a variety of options to the connoseiurs of interior art decorations.

While considering cabinets, a name like Dasos comes to the mind, a brand endorsed by actor Naga Chaitanya, which has opened a new establishments in the city with its unique and homely designs. We get in touch with Manoj Kasyap, the Executive Director of Dasos, who explains more about these interior cabinets.

Speaking about the brand’s journey so far, Kasyap said, “Mahi Granites, the parent company, was originally into exports. We had been exporting natural stone for the past 20 years, foraying into selling Quartz as well. During one of our annual exhibitions in the US, one of our customers brought up the issue of difficulty in procuring cabinets. He planted an idea in our head. To do my research, I travelled to Vietnam and Malaysia and saw that over 15 makers, with a dominant European module, were exporting cabinets to the US. I observed carefully and got an idea of the things. We then decided to integrate all that and give a little twist to the cabinets. Setting up a target audience, we felt the demand in Hyderabad. After doing a lot of projects on word of mouth, we were ready to deliver in the local market as well.”

Reflecting on how Dasos cabinets are different from other options in the market, he said, “We are a factory-owned place, everything that you see at our experience centre, is made in our factory. Customers are more than welcome to visit the factory and make the requests for customised products as per their needs. We also give stone selections which can be matched for the colour they want in the cabinets. The design can be changed multiple times. We want to be flexible for the customers. A house, for Indians, is an investment. Our product should stay for a longer time.”