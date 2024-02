HYDERABAD: Nearly 96% of the 46,442 completed Double-Bedroom Housing Scheme units within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits remained unoccupied for periods ranging from less than six months to 36 months, according to the CAG report on general, social and economic sectors for the year ending March 31, 2021, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

Even after four years since its inception, the state government failed to identify beneficiaries for the 2BHK housing scheme, which is aimed at providing double-bedroom houses to the poor, it added.

Construction of over 50% of 2BHKs still pending

The state government had launched the 2BHK Housing Scheme with a 100% subsidy to provide “dignified housing” to the urban poor. The financial management of the scheme had shortfalls, the report said, adding that loan amounts drawn were kept idle or parked for some time, while funds were diverted to other schemes or institutions and the Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited (TSHCL) had to repay other loans not related to the 2BHK housing scheme.

In the GHMC limits, out of one lakh houses sanctioned, the construction of 48,178 (48%) houses was completed. Meanwhile, work in 45,735 houses was in progress while the construction of 6,087 houses was stopped or yet to be taken up by the end of six years (2020-21).