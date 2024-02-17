Teach for Change fashion show: Glamour meets goodwill on runway

HYDERABAD: Stars graced the ramp amidst glitter and glamour, transforming the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre into a spectacle at Lakshmi Manchu’s Ninth edition of Teach for Change annual fundraiser fashion show 2024. Amidst the glitz, children who have benefited from the organisation’s educational initiatives stood alongside the supportive stars, leaving a significant social impact on attendees. Curated by actress Lakshmi Manchu, the fashion extravaganza showcased designs by Amit GT for women’s wear and Shashank Chelmilla for men’s wear. When the fashion show was yet to begin, we got in touch with actress Lakshmi Manchu.

“I don’t believe it’s the ninth year; actually, it’s the 12th year of the fundraiser. With the name ‘Teach for Change’, it’s the ninth year. Every year, it keeps getting bigger and I am just blown away by it. When something becomes larger than you, you have to work for it. When we started this organisation, we began with a small government school as a model school. Now, we have over 250 schools equipped with smart classrooms. Next year, we aim to expand to about 500 or even 1,000 schools. My vision is to reach every government school across India and provide every child with the dignity and basic education we all deserve. Education is not a luxury; it’s a necessity, especially with 1.6 billion people and the government can only do so much. I’ve always believed in what we can do and how we can contribute more to our society. That’s how Teach for Change was formed, and now it’s in its ninth edition. I can tell you, no bunch of actors will sit in a room like this just getting their makeup done. It’s only during events like these that we all come together, fighting for our chairs. It’s like going back to school for us, and because of that, I’m able to continue doing my work. I’m incredibly grateful to my actor friends. They come year after year, and I don’t pay them. They do this for me and the work we do,” shares Lakshmi.